VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC owned 0.43% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.67. 695,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,392. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1448 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

