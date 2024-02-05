Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Lifted by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 0.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,741,728. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.