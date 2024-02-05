Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 9.3% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $24,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.52. 2,566,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,994. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

