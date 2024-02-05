First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,627. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $788.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

