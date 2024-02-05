Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $57.31. 398,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,480. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $57.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

