Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Cap of $347.34 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Zcash has a total market cap of $347.34 million and approximately $44.62 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $21.27 or 0.00049848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

