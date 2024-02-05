Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Globus Medical comprises 1.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Globus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,283,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,759,000 after buying an additional 974,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after buying an additional 1,069,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

GMED traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 473,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $79.47.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

