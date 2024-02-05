Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.25.
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 300,187 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kirby by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KEX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.59. 173,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,942. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.65. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
