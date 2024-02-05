Terril Brothers Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,944,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $33.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $701.09. 4,372,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,300. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $711.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $606.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.66.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.