Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0373 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $144.46 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016280 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,690.65 or 1.00038554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011114 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00179436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03817514 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $2,108,548.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.