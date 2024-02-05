Investors Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Call Options (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 80,954 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 584% compared to the average volume of 11,828 call options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,715,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,370,981. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

