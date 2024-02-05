93,075 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Bought by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Toast accounts for approximately 0.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $2,040,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Toast by 69.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 15.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 551,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 4,389.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 562,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 549,785 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOST traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,846. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,286 shares of company stock valued at $12,047,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

