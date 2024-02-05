Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $24.54 or 0.00057499 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.57 billion and $230.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,674.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00158887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.86 or 0.00550345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00385342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00167322 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,402,432 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.