Terril Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,434 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund makes up approximately 2.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NYSE:CEM traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,953. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.66 per share, for a total transaction of $671,833.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,166,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,757,508.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 130,361 shares of company stock worth $4,776,129.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

