UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lifted by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $502.83. 1,338,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,684. The firm has a market cap of $465.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.61.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

