Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 46,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 74,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 25,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $139.98. The company had a trading volume of 806,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

