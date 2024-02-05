International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,496. The company has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

