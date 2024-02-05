SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Given Reduce Rating at Nomura

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SK Telecom

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 544,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 2,170.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.