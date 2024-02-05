New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.77. 264,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,095,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,226,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,327,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,678,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,881,000 after purchasing an additional 373,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.