The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $370.00 at Mizuho

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.44.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.83. 1,050,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $330.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $731,041,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.