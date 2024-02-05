Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of Valaris worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valaris by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Valaris Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VAL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.28. 311,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,194. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

