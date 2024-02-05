Tanager Wealth Management LLP Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,890 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,909,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $39.66. 4,240,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,407,224. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

