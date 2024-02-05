Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $295,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 34,054 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.81. 518,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.