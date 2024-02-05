Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $98,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 67.9% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 479.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 121,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.0% in the third quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 4,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $14.15 on Monday, reaching $460.84. 19,110,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,963,527. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average of $326.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

View Our Latest Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.