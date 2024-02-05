Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.57. 11,389,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,385,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $44.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

