Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 20,354 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,737 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $84,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,514. The company has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.67 and a 200-day moving average of $272.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

