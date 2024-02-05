Oakview Capital Management L.P. Has $12.02 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,786 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 5.3% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,292,730. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.