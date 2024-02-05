Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $708.15. 515,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,685. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $714.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $314.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.67.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

