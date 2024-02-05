Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $13.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $461.13. 17,244,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,912,504. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average of $326.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

