Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 51,147 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,147 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.77. 287,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,624. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $69.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

