Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.62% of Scorpio Tankers worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,749,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $23,348,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 429,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 423,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:STNG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 417,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

