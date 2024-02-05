Hosking Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Credicorp worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 204.3% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,416,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Credicorp stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $150.09. 51,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $160.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

