Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Natixis bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.07. 1,123,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.38. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

