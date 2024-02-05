Hosking Partners LLP Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 3.74% of MBIA worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the third quarter worth $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the third quarter worth $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 372,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 44,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MBIA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. 194,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

MBIA Announces Dividend

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBI. Roth Capital lowered shares of MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

