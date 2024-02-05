Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Pacific Land worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:TPL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,437.44. 7,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,001.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,555.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,697.80.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

