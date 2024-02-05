Terril Brothers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 3.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Western Midstream Partners worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WES. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WES traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.34. 407,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,861. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

