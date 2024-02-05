WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of WestRock worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 859,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

