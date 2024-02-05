Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.29% of Copa worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copa by 3,647.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 254,345 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,246,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.97. 113,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. Copa’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copa

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.