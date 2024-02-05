Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,059 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 3.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Vistra by 323.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 6.3% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 3,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,518 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

VST traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,306. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.