Hosking Partners LLP Sells 103,906 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,906 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $43,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.68. 7,240,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,483,166. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.