Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.75. 801,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.26. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $271.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

