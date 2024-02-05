Hosking Partners LLP Has $30.88 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,898 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 1.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.40% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $30,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 240,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.