Sepio Capital LP Sells 11,218 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.07 on Monday, hitting $230.08. 374,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

