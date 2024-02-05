Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Timken also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

Timken Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TKR traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $84.60. 657,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Timken

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Timken by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.