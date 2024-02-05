Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down to $101.76

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.76, but opened at $98.81. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $94.51, with a volume of 1,751,027 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.91.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

