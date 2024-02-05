Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.53. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 666,564 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 704,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 395,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 274,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,402,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,763,000 after buying an additional 2,514,656 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 31.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 389.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

