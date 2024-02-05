Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $9.18

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $8.70. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2,287 shares.

Gray Television Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $809.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.