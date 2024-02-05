Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,597 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.23. 102,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,074. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $406.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.05 and a 52 week high of $433.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

