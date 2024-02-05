WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $481,621,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.76. 359,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,769. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $246.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

