WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,177,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,504. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.05 and its 200 day moving average is $271.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
